Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. tapped KSQ Therapeutics Inc.’s CRISPRomics technology for a cancer deal that could be worth more than $100 million in up-front and preclinical milestone payments, with the possibility of option and milestone payments reaching more than $400 million per program covered under the deal. Cambridge, Mass.-based KSQ has granted Takeda an exclusive, worldwide, royalty-bearing license to develop, manufacture and commercialize cell and non-cell therapy products that modulate targets identified using CRISPRomics. The arrangement includes two T-cell targets previously identified and validated by KSQ. Two more T-cell targets may be introduced, the companies said.

Evoq captures $240M autoimmune development deal with Amgen

Evoq Therapeutics LLC, a Michigan-based company developing technology for optimized delivery of antigens, has signed a new license and collaboration agreement giving Amgen Inc. exclusive rights to selected autoimmune disorder programs, undisclosed in number and indication. Valued at more than $240 million in up-front and milestone payments, the deal also includes potential royalties on sales of resulting therapies, Evoq said.

IO Biotech fuels immuno-oncology resurgence with $155M series B round

Dublin – IO Biotech ApS raised €127 million (US$154.7 million) in a series B round to fund a potentially pivotal trial of its combination of cancer vaccines in first-line metastatic melanoma. The Copenhagen, Denmark-based company is one of a number of firms fueling a mini-resurgence in immuno-oncology in the early weeks of the new year, as new data and new insights are prompting additional investments in an area that some had thought was already oversubscribed. An FDA breakthrough therapy designation in mid-December was the spur for IO Biotech. That was prompted by a phase I/II trial in metastatic melanoma, in which a combination of two peptide vaccines, IO-102 and IO-103, and the PD-1 inhibitor Opdivo (nivolumab, Bristol Myers Squibb Co.), attained an overall response rate of 79% and a complete response rate of 45%. At data cutoff, median progression-free survival was 25.6 months. The data were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology meeting in September.

Merck joins SHP2 players in expanded Astex-Taiho deal

LONDON – Merck & Co. Inc. has become the latest pharma company to in-license a SHP2 small-molecule program, as the rush to find companion pieces for KRAS oncogene inhibitors heats up. SHP2 (Src homology region 2 domain containing phosphatase), a ubiquitous regulator of processes including cell proliferation and differentiation, acts hand in glove with KRAS in promoting cancer cell survival and growth. It is upstream of KRAS in the RAS signaling pathway and its inhibition is seen as likely to be an effective monotherapy, but also a potential route to blocking tumor resistance to KRAS inhibitor drugs. Merck is moving into SHP2 inhibition through an existing collaboration with Taiho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Tokyo, and its sister company, Astex Pharmaceuticals, of Cambridge U.K., which was signed in January 2020.

Brazil says Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine less effective than initial reports

CAJICA, Colombia – Authorities in Brazil released new efficacy data for Sinovac Biotech Ltd.’s COVID-19 vaccine, Coronavac, that surprised on the downside, suggesting the vaccine could be much less effective than initially indicated for preventing symptomatic infections. Immediately after the press conference, an aggressive campaign was launched on social media to promote vaccination and reassure the public.

Newco news: Flagship launches Inzen to develop therapies for diseases driven by fibrosis and regeneration

Inzen Therapeutics, another company from founder Flagship Pioneering, has launched to find and develop therapies for oncology based on its Thanokine Biology, which the company said could be approaches to preventing and treating cancer, fibrotic disorders, immune-inflammatory disorders, metabolic disorders and degenerative diseases. Inzen’s programs are designed to kill tumor cells and then rewire the tumor to prompt an immune response. Indications that will be targeted, the company added, are those that drive fibrosis and regeneration, including lung and liver fibrosis. Volker Herrmann, who spent 17 years at Pfizer Inc. and was president and chief operating officer at SQZ Biotechnologies Inc., is the newly named CEO.

