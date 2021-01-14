BioWorld - Thursday, January 14, 2021
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

IO Biotech fuels immuno-oncology resurgence with $155M series B round

January 13, 2021
By Cormac Sheridan
No Comments
Dublin – IO Biotech ApS raised €127 million (US$154.7 million) in a series B round to fund a potentially pivotal trial of its combination of cancer vaccines in first-line metastatic melanoma. The Copenhagen, Denmark-based company is one of a number of firms fueling a mini-resurgence in immuno-oncology in the early weeks of the new year, as new data and new insights are prompting additional investments in an area that some had thought was already oversubscribed.
BioWorld Financings Cancer Immuno-oncology Series B