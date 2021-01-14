BioWorld - Thursday, January 14, 2021
Flagship launches Inzen to develop therapies for diseases driven by fibrosis and regeneration

January 13, 2021
By Lee Landenberger
Newly launched Inzen Therapeutics Inc. is wrestling with cell loss and what information those cells impart as they die. The premise, that cells leave a legacy to living cells, is at the heart of the company as it works to find and develop therapies based on its Thanokine Biology, which the company said could be used for preventing and treating cancer, fibrotic disorders, immune-inflammatory disorders, metabolic disorders and degenerative diseases.
