BioWorld MedTech’s Orthopedics Extra for Jan. 13, 2021

Keeping you up to date on recent developments in orthopedics, including: New treatment allows some people with spinal cord injury to regain hand and arm function; Scientists reveal how gut microbes can influence bone strength in mice; New drug form may help treat osteoporosis, calcium-related disorders; Hip fracture incidence expected to increase substantially in some Eurasian countries.