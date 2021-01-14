Nantkwest Inc. and privately held Immunitybio Inc. trotted out positive early interim results from their advanced metastatic pancreatic cancer studies showing median survival rates more than double the historic rates: eight month’s survival compared to only three. The trials, based on the exploratory Quilt trials initiated in 2017, have the two companies saying they believe survival rates could be improved without high-dose chemotherapy by combining natural killer and T-cell therapy. The PD-L1-targeting high-affinity natural killer cells (PD-L1 t-haNK) treatment also resulted in a complete remission when replacing haNK and PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor avelumab with PD-L1 t-haNK. Nantkwest stock (NASDAQ:NK) soared on the news, with shares up 20.4% at midday.

Alexion pauses enrollment of phase III COVID-19 trial

Citing a lack of efficacy from adding its complement inhibitor Ultomiris (ravulizumab) to best supportive care for patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. paused further enrollment in a global phase III study of the drug. The move, recommended by the trial's independent data monitoring committee after an interim analysis, suggested Ultomiris may soon join the list of at least eight other therapeutics once tested against COVID-19 but now no longer. It’s FDA-approved for two other indications. With Alexion investors likely are far more attuned to Astrazeneca plc's proposed $39 billion takeover of the company, due to close in the third quarter, shares (NASDAQ:ALXN) moved little, rising 0.8% on the news.

COVID-19 vaccine push detailed in panel at J.P. Morgan event

The J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, held virtually this year because of the pandemic, featured a wide-ranging panel discussion of COVID-19 vaccine efforts. Taking part were reps from co-developers Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc., as well as McKesson Corp. and CVS Health, who spoke about the ongoing distribution. Adding perspective was Moncef Slaoui, chief advisor to Operation Warp Speed.

Alzheimer’s disease subtypes may explain, improve clinical results

Alzheimer’s disease (AD) can be divided into multiple subtypes based on gene expression patterns, investigators at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine reported in the Jan. 6, 2021, issue of Science Advances. The work, corresponding author Bin Zhang told BioWorld, is “the first major finding of subtypes in Alzheimer’s disease.”

