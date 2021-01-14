CMS delays proposed reset of ‘reasonable and necessary’ in MCIT final rule

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
The Medicare Coverage of Innovative Technology (MCIT) program drew rave reviews when it was unveiled, but the associated proposal to redefine the term “reasonable and necessary” met with skepticism. The final rule includes some discussion of how private payer coverage might be leveraged to broaden the definition, but the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) nonetheless punted on the question for now, promising to tackle it within a year.