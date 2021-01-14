BioWorld - Thursday, January 14, 2021
Medtronic kicks off ADAPT-PD study in Parkinson’s patients

January 14, 2021
By Liz Hollis
Medtronic plc reported that the first patient has been enrolled in the Adaptive DBS Algorithm for Personalized Therapy in Parkinson's Disease (ADAPT-PD) study its trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of adaptive deep brain stimulation (aDBS) in patients with Parkinson's disease (PD). This type of stimulation is an investigational feature of the Percept PC device that could be enabled if approved.
