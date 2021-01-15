BioWorld - Friday, January 15, 2021
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

ASCO GI begins with positive data from Arcus and Five Prime

Last updated: Jan. 15, 2021
By Lee Landenberger
No Comments
Arcus Biosciences Inc., in a presentation on the opening day of the American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (ASCO GI), reported a 41% objective response rate across the first four cohorts in its phase I dose-escalation study of AB-680, a small-molecule CD73 inhibitor for treating metastatic pancreatic cancer. The data also showed 88% of patients experienced at least some shrinkage of their lesions.
BioWorld Clinical Conferences American Society of Clinical Oncology Cancer