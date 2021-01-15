Alzheimer’s disease subtypes may explain, improve clinical results

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Alzheimer’s disease can be divided into multiple subtypes based on gene expression patterns, investigators at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine reported in the Jan. 6, 2021, issue of Science Advances. The work, corresponding author Bin Zhang told BioWorld, is “the first major finding of subtypes in Alzheimer’s disease.”