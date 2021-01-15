BioWorld - Friday, January 15, 2021
Alzheimer’s disease subtypes may explain, improve clinical results

By Anette Breindl
Alzheimer’s disease can be divided into multiple subtypes based on gene expression patterns, investigators at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine reported in the Jan. 6, 2021, issue of Science Advances. The work, corresponding author Bin Zhang told BioWorld, is “the first major finding of subtypes in Alzheimer’s disease.”
