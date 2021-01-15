Med-tech financings soar in 2020, with December top month for VC rounds

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
From nearly every angle, med-tech financings in 2020 are at a four-year high, raising the industry a whopping $59.7 billion, a 47% increase over the prior year. The records were set despite the deadly SARS-CoV-2 virus that shut down global economies throughout 10 months of the most disruptive year in a lifetime. The pandemic highlighted a widespread need for med-tech technologies, such as diagnostics, for which the industry delivered hundreds of options. Likewise, ventilators, personal protective equipment, telemedicine capabilities and wearables were in high demand.