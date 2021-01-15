Med-tech financings soar in 2020, with December top month for VC rounds

From nearly every angle, med-tech financings in 2020 are at a four-year high, raising the industry a whopping $59.7 billion, a 47% increase over the prior year. The records were set despite the deadly SARS-CoV-2 virus that shut down global economies throughout 10 months of the most disruptive year in a lifetime. The pandemic highlighted a widespread need for med-tech technologies, such as diagnostics, for which the industry delivered hundreds of options. Likewise, ventilators, personal protective equipment, telemedicine capabilities and wearables were in high demand.