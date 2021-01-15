BioWorld - Friday, January 15, 2021
Abbott debuts pain management app

By Meg Bryant
Abbott Laboratories plans to launch its Neurosphere Mypath digital health app in the coming weeks, the latest addition to its Neurosphere Digital Care connected health management platform. The new app will enable chronic pain patients trying out Abbott neuromodulation therapies to track and report their pain relief.
