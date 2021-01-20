BioWorld - Wednesday, January 20, 2021
See today's BioWorld Asia
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Screen savior? KSQ’s CRISPRomics bags major Takeda deal

Last updated: Jan. 19, 2021
By Randy Osborne
No Comments
KSQ Therapeutics Inc.’s chief scientific officer, Frank Stegmeier, said that the CRISPRomics technology that drew Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. to the table allows, “for the first time, genome-scale functional screening [in vivo as well as in vitro] across multiple disease settings. It really takes the guessing game out of your drug target selection.”
BioWorld Asia Deals and M&A Cancer