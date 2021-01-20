Aclaris’ p38 special case in arsenal against RA? Phase II packs heat

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. CEO Neal Walker said “a lot of room within rheumatoid arthritis [RA]” remains for new drugs, such as his firm’s orally delivered ATI-450. “We see opportunities given the profile, the relative efficacy and safety that we've already demonstrated, to look at not only potentially monotherapy or earlier treatment of disease but also combo treatment, particularly given the safety profile. I think it's pretty well-known that polypharmacy is the rule in this indication.”