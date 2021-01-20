Depuy Synthes gets FDA nod for Velys for use with the Attune total knee system

Johnson & Johnson has been looking to make a big splash in robotics. Now, its Depuy Synthes unit has made progress on this front, gaining U.S. FDA clearance for the Velys robotic-assisted solution designed for use with the Attune total knee system. The solution aims to help simplify surgeons’ existing workflow around total knee replacement.