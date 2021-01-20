BioWorld - Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Verve brings in a $94M series B for gene editing R&D

Last updated: Jan. 19, 2021
By Lee Landenberger
Sekar Kathiresan is building Verve Therapeutics Inc. around the concept of a one-and-done treatment for cardiovascular disease because only half of patients are disciplined enough to take a statin every day. “That’s a huge issue for durable cholesterol lowering after a heart attack,” Verve’s CEO and co-founder told BioWorld.
