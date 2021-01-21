Organ-on-a-chip bests standard toxicity tests

In what is claimed as the first co-authored research between regulatory scientists at the U.S. FDA and a commercial manufacturer of organ-on-a-chip devices, CN Bio's Physiomimix system is shown to perform better than the current standard in vitro liver toxicity tests. In addition to maintaining its function for longer than 2D hepatocyte cultures or 3D spheroids, Physiomimix was found to reproducibly assess toxicity, metabolism and intracellular accumulation of drugs.