Merck wins FDA priority nod for vericiguat in heart failure but commercial challenges ahead

Vericiguat became the first oral soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator to win FDA approval for use in heart failure patients. The drug, branded Verquvo, was developed by Merck & Co. Inc. as part of a $1 billion deal with Bayer AG. But its commercial potential could be hampered by its modest clinical efficacy and increasing competition in the space, as well as difficulties launching a new drug during a pandemic.