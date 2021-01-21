BioWorld - Thursday, January 21, 2021
PD-1 checkpoint blockade can backfire in TB, study shows

Last updated: Jan. 20, 2021
By Anette Breindl
Researchers at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases have shown that optimal control of tuberculosis (TB) infection necessitated immune regulation as well as immune activation – and that PD-1 checkpoint blockers exacerbated TB infections in macaque monkeys by disrupting the balance between the two.
