Public biotechnology company gainers and decliners in 2020

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
It was a turbulent year for publicly traded biopharmaceutical companies, but after a lackluster first quarter that saw biopharma equities plunge dramatically, particularly at the beginning of March, there was a gradual recovery over the final three quarters of the year. In order to determine just how well the sector performed on the capital markets, BioWorld examined the fortunes of 516 U.S. biopharma and related stocks.