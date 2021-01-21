IPO filings in U.S. continue momentum from a record year

The frenetic and record pace of biopharmas filing for IPOs in the U.S. continues as five more companies filed SEC paperwork, looking for gross proceeds totaling $356 million. In 2020, 106 new offerings were completed and raised $22.5 billion, which was more than double the previous record of $10.7 billion set in 2018. The race is on for a new record in 2021.