IPO filings in U.S. continue momentum from a record year

Last updated: Jan. 20, 2021
By Lee Landenberger
The frenetic and record pace of biopharmas filing for IPOs in the U.S. continues as five more companies filed SEC paperwork, looking for gross proceeds totaling $356 million. In 2020, 106 new offerings were completed and raised $22.5 billion, which was more than double the previous record of $10.7 billion set in 2018. The race is on for a new record in 2021.
