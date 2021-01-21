IPO filings in U.S. continue momentum from a record year

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
The frenetic and record pace of biopharmas filing for IPOs in the U.S. continues as five more companies filed SEC paperwork, looking for gross proceeds totaling $356 million. In 2020, 106 new offerings were completed and raised $22.5 billion, which was more than double the previous record of $10.7 billion set in 2018. The race is on for a new record in 2021.