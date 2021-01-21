France is keeping up price pressure on medical device reimbursement

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
PARIS – France’s Comité Economique des Produits de Santé (CEPS), which reports to the Ministry of Health, has released its latest financial figures for medical device reimbursement. Health insurance expenditures amounted to $11.6 billion during the last full financial year reported by CEPS, representing annual growth of 4.66%. Over the last two years, more than half of expenditures have focused on four therapy areas: orthopedics, pulmonology/ENT, cardiac and vascular systems, and diabetes.