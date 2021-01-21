BioWorld - Thursday, January 21, 2021
Financial constraint

France is keeping up price pressure on medical device reimbursement

Last updated: Jan. 20, 2021
By Bernard Banga
PARIS – France’s Comité Economique des Produits de Santé (CEPS), which reports to the Ministry of Health, has released its latest financial figures for medical device reimbursement. Health insurance expenditures amounted to $11.6 billion during the last full financial year reported by CEPS, representing annual growth of 4.66%. Over the last two years, more than half of expenditures have focused on four therapy areas: orthopedics, pulmonology/ENT, cardiac and vascular systems, and diabetes.
