CMS rewrite of mitral valve memo adds secondary regurgitation, doubles market

Last updated: Jan. 20, 2021
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issued a final version of a proposed rewrite of the national coverage determination (NCD) for mitral valve repair devices that includes a coverage with evidence development (CED) mandate. The final also retains the draft’s provisions for secondary mitral valve regurgitation, which analysts say will double or even triple the market for devices thus approved by the FDA.
