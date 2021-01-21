CMS rewrite of mitral valve memo adds secondary regurgitation, doubles market

The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issued a final version of a proposed rewrite of the national coverage determination (NCD) for mitral valve repair devices that includes a coverage with evidence development (CED) mandate. The final also retains the draft’s provisions for secondary mitral valve regurgitation, which analysts say will double or even triple the market for devices thus approved by the FDA.