Seno secures nod for noninvasive breast cancer diagnostic imaging technology

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
A green light from the U.S. FDA has significantly brightened Seno Medical Instruments Inc.’s image of its immediate future. The San Antonio-based company developed a novel breast cancer imaging technology that combines noninvasive opto-acoustic (OA) technology with ultrasound (US) to more accurately distinguish benign from malignant breast lesions following ambiguous mammography results.