Seno secures nod for noninvasive breast cancer diagnostic imaging technology

By Annette Boyle
A green light from the U.S. FDA has significantly brightened Seno Medical Instruments Inc.’s image of its immediate future. The San Antonio-based company developed a novel breast cancer imaging technology that combines noninvasive opto-acoustic (OA) technology with ultrasound (US) to more accurately distinguish benign from malignant breast lesions following ambiguous mammography results.
