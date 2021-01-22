BioWorld - Friday, January 22, 2021
Regulatory front

Hahn out, Woodcock in as acting FDA commissioner

Last updated: Jan. 21, 2021
The latest global regulatory news, changes and updates affecting biopharma, including: White House orders regulatory freeze; Former CEO pardoned.
BioWorld Regulatory