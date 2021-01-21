Eli Lilly and Co.’s bamlanivimab (LY-CoV-555) reduced nursing home residents’ risk of contracting symptomatic COVID-19 by 80%, according to new data from its phase III Blaze-2 study. Once each participant reached the eight-week follow-up mark, there was a significantly lower frequency of symptomatic COVID-19, which was the primary endpoint, in the bamlanivimab treatment arm vs. placebo (odds ratio 0.43, p=0.00021). For the prespecified subgroup of nursing home residents, there was also a significantly lower frequency of symptomatic COVID-19 in those treated with bamlanivimab vs. placebo (odds ratio 0.20; p=0.00026). The NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases partnered with Lilly in the study, while Abcellera discovered the antibody and collaborated in its development.

Push strong for new COVID-19 vaccines as pandemic marches on

On the Jan. 20 anniversary of the first COVID-19 case in the U.S., the death toll slipped past 400,000 – with a dire forecast from the CDC for the month ahead – and drug developers continue to work on new vaccines. The need may be especially urgent now that potentially resistant variants of virus have begun to surface. Among the companies making headlines in the space lately are Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Vir Biotechnology Inc.

Mina takes RNA platform to the CNS in potential $267M Servier deal

DUBLIN – Mina Therapeutics Ltd. is extending its small activating RNA (saRNA) technology into the central nervous system through a partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier SAS that could be worth as much as €220 million (US$266.5 million) in up-front and milestone payments. Those numbers are attached to a single initial program, but there is scope to extend the alliance into additional CNS-related targets as well.

Remynd heads into proof-of-concept studies with expanded series B

LONDON – Remynd NV has extended its series B, raising a further €12 million and bringing the total for the round to €24 million (US$29 million). The new money will fund clinical proof-of-concept trials in the diverse indications of Alzheimer’s disease and diabetes, with the lead program RES19-T in Alzheimer’s having just started a phase I safety trial, while IND-enabling toxicity studies for the diabetes treatment, ReS39, currently are in progress.

Organ-on-a-chip bests standard toxicity tests

In what is claimed as the first co-authored research between regulatory scientists at the U.S. FDA and a commercial manufacturer of organ-on-a-chip devices, CN Bio's Physiomimix system is shown to perform better than the current standard in vitro liver toxicity tests. In addition to maintaining its function for longer than 2D hepatocyte cultures or 3D spheroids, Physiomimix was found to reproducibly assess toxicity, metabolism and intracellular accumulation of drugs. The peer-reviewed paper is published in the Jan. 18, 2021, online issue of Clinical and Translational Science.

