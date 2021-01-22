Vuno gets MFDS nod for AI-based brain imaging diagnostic, moves IPO plans along

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
HONG KONG – South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) has greenlighted Seoul-based Vuno Inc.’s artificial intelligence (AI)-based solution Vuno Med Deepbrain for use as a class III medical device, which is a classification for moderate risk level devices. The MFDS approval was given on Dec. 29, 2021, a Vuno spokesperson told BioWorld, but the company only disclosed the approval earlier in the week. The reasons for the delayed announcement were not disclosed.