Vuno gets MFDS nod for AI-based brain imaging diagnostic, moves IPO plans along

HONG KONG – South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) has greenlighted Seoul-based Vuno Inc.’s artificial intelligence (AI)-based solution Vuno Med Deepbrain for use as a class III medical device, which is a classification for moderate risk level devices. The MFDS approval was given on Dec. 29, 2021, a Vuno spokesperson told BioWorld, but the company only disclosed the approval earlier in the week. The reasons for the delayed announcement were not disclosed.