Annual interest rate high for Biomarin’s Roctavian; two-year wait still in place?

At the recent 39th J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. popped the lid off top-line results from its ongoing phase III GENEr8-1 study with valoctocogene roxaparvovec – also known as valrox, now commonly called Roctavian. Data, though encouraging, may not have quelled controversy around the prospect.