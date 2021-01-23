BioWorld - Saturday, January 23, 2021
Annual interest rate high for Biomarin’s Roctavian; two-year wait still in place?

Last updated: Jan. 22, 2021
By Randy Osborne
No Comments
At the recent 39th J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. popped the lid off top-line results from its ongoing phase III GENEr8-1 study with valoctocogene roxaparvovec – also known as valrox, now commonly called Roctavian. Data, though encouraging, may not have quelled controversy around the prospect.
BioWorld Clinical Hematologic Gene therapy