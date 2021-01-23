BioWorld - Saturday, January 23, 2021
Australia releases new regulations on software-based medical devices

Last updated: Jan. 22, 2021
By Tamra Sami
PERTH, Australia – Following consultation with medical device stakeholders in 2019 and 2020, the Therapeutic Goods (Medical Devices) Regulations 2002 were amended to clarify some existing requirements and to introduce new requirements for software-based medical devices. The new rules that go into effect on Feb. 25, 2021, clarify the boundary of regulated software products, introduce new classification rules, and provide updates to the essential principles for software-based medical devices.
