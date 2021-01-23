FDA gives nod to Boston Scientific’s next-gen Vercise Genus DBS

Boston Scientific Corp. has received a thumbs up from the U.S. FDA for its fourth-generation Vercise Genus deep brain stimulation (DBS) system. The neuromodulation device, which comes in both rechargeable and nonrechargeable versions, is intended to treat the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. Vercise Genus is indicated for use in the bilateral stimulation of subthalamic nucleus as an adjunctive therapy in alleviating some of the symptoms of moderate to advanced lepodova-responsive Parkinson’s disease that are not adequately controlled by medication. It also has indications for bilateral stimulation of the globus pallidus.