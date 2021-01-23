Quanta wins FDA clearance for portable dialysis system

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
The portable hemodialysis market is heating up. For example, Quanta Dialysis Technologies Ltd. recently made a splash by receiving clearance from the U.S. FDA to market its portable hemodialysis system SC+. According to the Alcester, U.K.-based company, SC+ can deliver the higher dialysate flow rates typically used to provide conventional three-times-a-week prescriptions, while also offering the flexibility for more frequent, longer and gentler treatments tailored to patients’ needs.