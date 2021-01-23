Quanta wins FDA clearance for portable dialysis system

The portable hemodialysis market is heating up. For example, Quanta Dialysis Technologies Ltd. recently made a splash by receiving clearance from the U.S. FDA to market its portable hemodialysis system SC+. According to the Alcester, U.K.-based company, SC+ can deliver the higher dialysate flow rates typically used to provide conventional three-times-a-week prescriptions, while also offering the flexibility for more frequent, longer and gentler treatments tailored to patients’ needs.