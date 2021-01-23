New data take another bite out of Katsansos, but registries now more topical

The storm of controversy over the use of paclitaxel in devices for the peripheral vasculature had a dramatic effect on utilization, but a new study coming out of Sweden seems to have helped further ease concerns about purported mortality associated with this antiproliferative. While this unplanned interim analysis lends yet more support to the view that the mortality signal in the so-called Katsanos paper did not reflect a true biological finding, the net effect of the controversy has prompted a call for a registry that might eliminate some statistical noise that had a significant and harmful impact on patients.