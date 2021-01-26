BioWorld - Tuesday, January 26, 2021
MedPAC may recommend pilot coverage for telehealth post-PHE

Last updated: Jan. 25, 2021
By Mark McCarty
The impetus to provide more Medicare coverage of telehealth may prove irresistible, but the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC) has some reservations, including that telehealth payment rates should not favor companies like Dallas-based Teladoc Health Inc. over bricks-and-mortar clinics. This and other considerations are driving the commission toward a recommendation that a two-year telehealth pilot program would be more appropriate than simply jumping into a quickly broadened world of Medicare telehealth coverage.
