BioWorld - Tuesday, January 26, 2021
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Babson Diagnostics takes blood panels to pharmacies

Last updated: Jan. 25, 2021
By Annette Boyle
No Comments
Driving to a laboratory for blood testing may soon be a thing of the past. Babson Diagnostics Inc. just completed a pivotal study of its new system for collecting and analyzing blood from a finger prick at a pharmacy counter. The results indicate that the microsample system provides comparable results to phlebotomist-drawn venipuncture blood samples.
BioWorld MedTech Clinical Diagnostics U.S.