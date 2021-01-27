Marking the first time monoclonal antibodies developed by separate companies will be tested in combination against COVID-19, Vir Biotechnology Inc.’s VIR-7831 will be added to Eli Lilly and Co.’s bamlanivimab in the ongoing phase II BLAZE-4 study in low-risk patients with mild to moderate disease. VIR-7831, partnered with Glaxosmithkline plc, is a dual-action neutralizing antibody that has the potential to both block viral entry into healthy cells and clear infected cells. It binds to a different epitope of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein than bamlanivimab, a drug Lilly developed in collaboration with Abcellera Biologics Inc. that has already gained FDA emergency use authorization as a single agent. News of the collaboration sent shares of Vir (NASDAQ:VIR), which had gained 74% on early phase I hepatitis B data reported Jan. 26, climbing another 39% Jan. 27 to $108 at midday.

Nonprofit deals and grants rose 346% in 2020; COVID-19 vaccine efforts on top

About 91% of funds recorded in 2020 for all biopharma collaborations with nonprofit entities and 75% of all grant money went directly to therapeutic and vaccine efforts to fight COVID-19. BioWorld has tracked 912 bio/nonprofit deals worth $19.86 billion and 658 grants awarded to the industry and valued at $12.98 billion for a combined total this year of 1,570 and $32.84 billion. Companies developing therapeutics and vaccines for the SARS-CoV-2 virus are the recipients of about $27.8 billion of those funds through 663 deals (42%). Broken down, that amounts to 421 bio/nonprofit deals worth $18 billion and 242 grants valued at $9.75 billion.

Pain showdown due with Pacira’s Exparel as Heron PDUFA date for HTX-011 nears?

With Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s PDUFA date approaching for the post-operative pain drug HTX-011 (Zynrelef, bupivacaine and meloxicam), the new drug’s advent could mean consequences for Pacira Biosciences Inc.’s Exparel (bupivacaine), cleared by the FDA in 2011 for post-surgical local analgesia. The decision date for HTX-011 is May 12. Exparel’s growth slumped in 2020 due to surgery cancellations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic but could recover this year as vaccination rates rise.

Industry and FDA identifying next steps for U.S. biosimilars

The U.S. biosimilar market is coming of age under the BsUFA II agreement, but there are a few steps the FDA could take to help it develop more predictably. For starters, the agency should conduct pre-approval inspections earlier in the 12-month review cycle to give sponsors time to address unexpected issues, industry representatives told the FDA today as part of an interim assessment of the enhanced transparency and communication processes provided in the user fee agreement. And agency reviewers need to give sponsors more than two days to respond to information requests, given the global nature of the companies and the different time zones they must work across.

Virginia's Slate Bio lands seed funding to tackle autoimmune, inflammatory diseases

Slate Bio Inc., a startup developing an interleukin 2 (IL-2) fusion cytokine for the potential treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, has closed a $1.75 million seed financing led by Epidarex Capital. Financing for the company, a spinout of the University of Virginia (UVA), also came from the UVA Licensing & Ventures Group Seed Fund, Center for Innovative Technology's GAP Biolife Fund, VTC Seed Fund, Pharmadirections Inc., company management and others.

Also in the news

