Exparel in peril from Heron out? HTX-011 could bring pain for Pacira

Phase II data with San Diego-based Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s pain drug HTX-011 (Zynrelef) graced the online pages of the Journal of the American Podiatric Medical Association in early January, whetting investor thirst for an FDA decision regarding approval, slated by May 12. And the agency’s go-ahead, if it comes, could have special meaning for Pacira Biosciences Inc. with competing analgesic Exparel (bupivacaine).