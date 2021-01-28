Little more than half-a-year after closing its $78 million series A financing, Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc. has inked a new global licensing deal with Merck & Co. Inc. to develop up to three natural killer (NK) cell therapies engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CAR) against tumor-associated antigens of its choosing. Merck will pay Artiva $30 million up front for two initial programs, plus $15 million more should it opt into the third. Each program carries $612 million in potential development and commercial milestone payments. With unfettered success, total deal value could hit $1.88 billion, plus royalties. Handling the early work, San Diego-based Artiva will develop the CAR-NK programs through a first GMP manufacturing campaign and IND preparation. After a hand-off, Kenilworth, N.J.-based Merck will take on clinical and commercial development.

Decade of ‘Bank of BARDA’ comes to light

For at least the past decade – under both the Obama and Trump administrations, and perhaps even in previous administrations – the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has been using the “Bank of BARDA” to routinely cover millions of dollars of unrelated spending at the Office of Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, the U.S. Office of Special Counsel (OSC) said in letters yesterday to President Joe Biden and Congress. The letters shared the findings of an investigation that was conducted by the HHS Office of Inspector General at OSC’s request after a whistleblower complaint sounded alarms.

Medigene discontinues TCR-T program in blood cancers

In light of its ongoing restructuring of priorities, Medigene AG, of Planegg/Martinsried, Germany, is discontinuing its MDG-1021 development program. The company was planning a phase I study of the T-cell receptor-modified T-cell therapy that targets the antigen HA-1 in patients with relapsed or persistent blood cancers after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. HA-1 is potentially effective for certain hematological cancers, CEO Kai Pinkernell said, but the timeline for efficiently developing MDG-1021 suggests it “is likely to be more protracted that previously anticipated.” In September, the company said it is reducing its workforce by about 25%. Company stock dropped 5.18% on Jan. 28.

Neubase acquires gene modulation tech from Vera Therapeutics

Neubase Therapeutics Inc., a Pittsburgh-based company developing new therapies for genetic diseases, has acquired technology from Vera Therapeutics Inc. for creating peptide-nucleic acid scaffolds. The deal, financial terms of which were undisclosed, will extend the ability of Neubase's gene silencing Patrol platform to directly modulate the human genome to resolve rare and common diseases, including cancers, the company said. Company shares (NASDAQ:NBSE) rose about 1.7% to $9.46 by midday.

Sanofi pact moves along, but Lumoxiti give-back may haunt Innate investors

Marseille, France-based Innate Pharma SA offered upbeat news at the start of the month, noting that partner Sanofi SA decided to progress IPH-6101/SAR-443579 into IND-enabling studies. The compound is a NKp46-based NK cell engager using Innate’s multispecific antibody format. Investors, though, may be more focused on the meaning of Innate’s move in December to return to Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K., all rights in the U.S. and EU to Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk). The CD22-targeted cytotoxin is approved for adults with relapsed or refractory hairy cell leukemia who have received at least two systemic therapies, including a purine nucleoside analogue.

Shionogi grants U.S., U.K. and European rights for COVID-19 treatment to Bioage

HONG KONG – Osaka, Japan-headquartered Shionogi & Co. Ltd. has inked a license agreement for its COVID-19 treatment, originally developed to treat allergic rhinitis, with California-based Bioage Labs Inc., a company focused on aging-related diseases. The deal gives Bioage the rights to develop and commercialize the DP1 receptor antagonist known as BGE-175 to treat COVID-19 in the U.S., U.K. and Europe. Shionogi will receive an up-front payment, milestones based on future development and royalties.

Also in the news

