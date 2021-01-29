LONDON – A fourth COVID-19 vaccine is on the road to approval in Europe, with Novavax Inc. announcing positive interim data from the phase III U.K. trial of NVX-CoV2373.

The vaccine was 89.3% effective at a time when there was a high rate of infection in the country, and in the face of the newly identified variant, B 1.1.7, which is more transmissible.

There also was positive data, though slightly less sparkly, from a phase IIb study in South Africa, where NVX-CoV2373 showed 60% efficacy in preventing mild, moderate and severe COVID-19 disease.

The preliminary results from the 4,400 subject trial indicate the vaccine was effective against 501Y.V2, a variant of SARS-CoV-2 circulating in South Africa, which has three critical mutations in the receptor binding domain of the spike protein via which the virus enters host cells.

“NVX-CoV2373 is the first vaccine to demonstrate not only high clinical efficacy against COVID-19, but also significant clinical efficacy against both the rapidly emerging U.K. and South Africa variants,” said Stanley Erck, CEO of Gaithersburg, Md.-based Novavax.

NVX-CoV2373 consists of a full length spike protein, produced in insect cells, and administered with Novavax’s proprietary Matrix-M adjuvant. The vaccine is stable at 2-8 degrees centigrade and is shipped in a ready to use liquid formulation, allowing for distribution through existing vaccine supply chains.

In Europe, the raw material for NVX-CoV2373 is being manufactured in the U.K., with the adjuvant made in Sweden, where fill and finish will take place.

The U.K. phase III enrolled more than 15,000 volunteers, aged 18-84, with 27% over the age of 65. The primary endpoint was the first occurrence of PCR-confirmed COVID-19, with onset at least seven days after the second dose of vaccine. All participants were serologically negative at baseline.

The interim analysis is based on 62 cases of COVID-19, of which 56 were in the placebo arm. Of the 62 cases, 61 were mild or moderate, with one severe case in the placebo group.

Enrolment started in September and finished at the end of November 2020, as the B 1.1.7 variant was becoming increasingly prevalent. The variant was detected in over 50% of the PCR-confirmed symptomatic cases. Based on samples from 56 of the 62, NVX-CoV2373 was 95.6% effective against the reference strain of SARS-CoV-2 that it was designed to protect against, and 85.6% effective against B 1.1.7.

There were no differences in adverse events between vaccine and placebo.

“The interim analysis has shown us that cases of disease are extremely uncommon in the vaccinated group. Eighty nine percent efficacy is really high; this is great news of course,” said Paul Heath, principal investigator of the UK arm of the Novavax trial, and professor of Paediatric Infectious Diseases and director of the Vaccine Institute at the University of London.

The full analysis will be done after 100 cases of COVID-19 are confirmed. “We will reach that point in a few weeks,” Heath said. “I expect efficacy will be the same as we see here.”

Limited data on older volunteers in the phase III U.K. trial of the Astrazeneca plc/Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine have led to questions being raised about its efficacy in over 65 year olds. Heath said from the start of the NVX-CoV2373 study a key objective was for at least 25% of participants to be over 65 years old. In the full analysis, the data will be broken down to show the effect in older people.

Heath admitted the positive result from the interim analysis came as a relief, given the existence of B 1.1.7 became evident just after the trial completed recruitment. “We had reason to be concerned it wouldn’t be as effective against the new variants,” he said. The interim analysis, “tells us the new variants that are occurring do not necessarily mean they will have an effect on vaccine efficacy.”

Adjusting for mutations

Although the level of efficacy of NVX-CoV2373 seen in the South Africa phase IIb is lower, “It’s still an effective vaccine,” said Heath. In addition, NVX-CoV2373 and other vaccines can be adapted as required, he noted. Novavax already has said it is making adjustments to reflect the mutations in the 501Y.V2 variant. “This is the future of all the vaccines,” said Heath.

Another source of controversy has been over the intervals between administration of the first and second doses. Phase III trials of COVID-19 to date have used 3 or 4 week intervals, not for any scientific reason, but to recruit studies as quickly as possible.

Facing supply shortages and a huge logistical challenge in administering the vaccine to millions, the U.K government has prioritized giving as many people as possible a single dose, in a bid to prevent serious disease and hospitalizations. Second doses are to be administered no later than 12 weeks after the first.

In the case of NVX-CoV2373, Heath said, “I would have very little concern about extending the interval. It may even be better, though we don’t know that at the moment.” However, there are some confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection between participants getting the first and second dose in the NVX-CoV2373 trial. Heath is hoping these occurred in the placebo arm. “We will know more about first dose efficacy quite soon,” he said.

Novavax’s success with its subunit protein plus adjuvant vaccine raises the question of why Sanofi SA’s similarly formatted product failed to elicit a large enough immune response in over 65s in phase II. The company currently is doing some reformulation work and will start another phase II trial in March.

Heath did not know the reason for the difference, but he speculated it could be down to the different adjuvants used in the two vaccines. However, many other parameters of the products and differences in the trial participants could also be factors, he said.