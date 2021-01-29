LONDON – A fourth COVID-19 vaccine is on the road to approval in Europe, with Novavax Inc. announcing positive interim data from the phase III U.K. trial of NVX-CoV2373. The vaccine was 89.3% effective at a time when there was a high rate of infection in the country, and in the face of the newly identified variant, B 1.1.7, which is more transmissible. There also was positive data, though slightly less sparkly, from a phase IIb study in South Africa, where NVX-CoV2373 showed 60% efficacy in preventing mild, moderate and severe COVID-19 disease. The preliminary results from the 4,400-subject trial indicate the vaccine was effective against 501Y.V2, a variant of SARS-CoV-2 circulating in South Africa, which has three critical mutations in the receptor binding domain of the spike protein via which the virus enters host cells.

J&J’s single-shot vaccine meets primary endpoints in global phase III

Sweeping in behind Novavax Inc.’s positive phase III COVID-19 vaccine data is Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine, which met all the primary endpoints and key secondary endpoints in its phase III study, according to an interim analysis that found it to be 89.3% effective. The company intends to file with the FDA for emergency use authorization in early February and to ship immediately following authorization. The vaccine, developed by the company’s Janssen Pharmaceutical Cos., was 85% effective in protecting against severe COVID-19 in adults in all the regions in which the study was conducted 28 days after treatment. It also showed complete protection against COVID-19-related hospitalizations and death 28 days after vaccination.

EMA approves Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine with no restrictions but EC dispute rumbles on

DUBLIN – Amid a bitter dispute between the European Commission (EC) and Astrazeneca plc over supplies of the latter’s SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, the EC’s drug regulator, the EMA, recommended approval of the product in question, COVID-19 Vaccine Astrazeneca (formerly AZD-1222). However, the EMA’s Committee on Human Medicinal Products (CHMP), which conducted the appraisal, followed the lead of its U.K. counterpart, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, in recommending the vaccine for all adults 18 and older. The CHMP recommended a two-dose regimen to be administered at a four- to 12-week interval. Germany’s Standing Committee on Vaccination (SITKO), which is convened by the Robert Koch Institute, had, unusually, anticipated the CHMP recommendation, by stipulating it would recommend limiting the vaccine to adults under 65 years, in guidance published on Jan. 28.

FDA extends aducanumab BLA review, expanding hopes for approval

Triggering a wave of commentary over its import, Biogen Inc. on Friday said the FDA has extended to June 7 its review of a BLA for the experimental Alzheimer's disease therapy aducanumab. The three-month extension, tied to the company’s submission of additional analyses and clinical data requested by the regulator, follows a thumbs-down vote on the by agency advisors in November. The news sparked both sunny optimism and some pessimistic appraisal of the program's prospects. Seeing past the latter though, investors lifted Biogen shares (NASDAQ:BIIB) 8.3% by midday to $290.57.

CAPS off to drug developers pursuing new Tonix for PTSD

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s failure last December in the phase III study called Recovery with TNX-102 SL (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) 5.6 mg dented hopes for patients with civilian and military-related posttraumatic stress disorder, but other developers remain in the game.

Also in the news

AC Immune, Adamis, Ascentage, Astrazeneca, Auris Medical, Bellicum, Biogen, Biondvax, Biotech Acquisition, Cancer Genetics, Catabasis, Daiichi Sankyo, Eisai, Evelo, Fibrogen, Gan & Lee, Humanigen, Innocan, Innovation, Janone, Janssen, Johnson & Johnson, Karyopharm, Lipocine, Moleculin, Nanobiotix, Neuronetics, Nicox, NLS, Novavax, Orion, Outlook, Ovoca, Puma, Quellis, Redhill, Russian Direct Investment Fund, Tetra, Turning Point, Vertex, Vyne