CAPS off to drug developers pursuing new Tonix for PTSD

Jan. 29, 2021
By Randy Osborne
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s failure last December in the phase III study called Recovery with TNX-102 SL (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) 5.6 mg dented hopes for patients with civilian and military-related post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), but other developers remain in the game.
