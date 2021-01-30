BioWorld - Saturday, January 30, 2021
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

FDA extends aducanumab BLA review, expanding hopes for approval

Jan. 29, 2021
By Michael Fitzhugh
No Comments
Triggering a wave of commentary over its import, Biogen Inc. on Jan. 29 said the FDA has extended to June 7 its review of a BLA for the experimental Alzheimer's disease therapy aducanumab after the company submitted additional analyses and clinical data, making for a major amendment to the application. The three-month delay, from an earlier assigned PDUFA date of March 7, followed a thumbs-down vote by agency advisors in November. It sparked both sunny optimism and a bit of pessimism about the program's prospects on Friday.
BioWorld Regulatory Neurology/Psychiatric BLA FDA