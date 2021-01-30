BioWorld - Saturday, January 30, 2021
FDA greenlights Synergy Megatron for large proximal vessels

Jan. 29, 2021
By Meg Bryant
Boston Scientific Corp. has received the U.S. FDA’s nod for its Synergy Megatron drug-eluting stent (DES) system. The company said the premarket approval makes Synergy Megatron the first platform in the U.S. that is designed for large, proximal vessels. The Synergy Megatron biopolymer (BP) stent is indicated “for improving coronary artery luminal diameter in patients with symptomatic ischemic heart disease, stable or unstable angina, non-ST elevation myocardial infarction or documented silent ischemia due to atherosclerotic lesions in native coronary arteries.
