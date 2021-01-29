TORONTO – Startup CEOs may sometimes be forgiven a little exuberance on learning their technology has received the high sign from regulatory officials. So it was when the head of Monitio Intelligence Inc. Ben Su sifted through his email at his office in Coburg Ontario and saw the Health Canada logo at the top of the letter. “I was actually jumping up and down when I received that authorization letter. I was very excited,” Su said. Since then Su has been overseeing installation of an automated COVID-19 screening system at a large regional hospital in Ontario’s Northumberland region, and at nursing homes that are already part of his client base.

“Temporary authorization has opened up a lot of doors. We’re inside Northumberland Hills Hospital where five hundred employees work,” Su told BioWorld. “In addition, we’re getting even more traction from seniors’ homes and manufacturing facilities where employers want to build confidence among their staff that they have a proper screening strategy, contact tracing and a more comprehensive, COVID-19 questionnaire.”

A full cycle solution

Imagine you’re stepping up to a podium to make a presentation or commencement speech at your high school. That’s kind of what greets you when you enter a doorway of a nursing home equipped with Monitio’s Essential Self Assessment Screening Station. A screen mounted on top of a chest high stand contains facial imaging technology which begins by identifying you as an employee or visitor.

Now that you’ve signed in, touchlessly and without staff assistance, the automated health screening system checks your body temperature. You’ve likely encountered this before, notably at airport entranceways on the look out for signs of COVID-19 fever using systems such as the Thermalpass system which detects body temperature with an accuracy of +/- 0.2°. Monitio’s system records any elevations in normal body temperature to an accuracy of +/- 0.3°C, and again, touchlessly, said Su.

“The problem is many individuals are asymptomatic, so a temperature check alone won’t be sufficient,” Su noted. Monitio’s self-assessment system packages up that information with other data transmitted in real-time email alerts to administrators, notably, a comprehensive self-assessment questionnaire that begins by asking, `Have you exposed yourself to people with COVID-19?’

“The next question is `When you were exposed to COVID-19 were you wearing a proper N95 mask and gown and any other PPE required by public health?’” said Su. “Our questionnaire uses a comprehensive data set for implementing sufficiently effective infection control as part of your overall management strategy.”

The final component is knowing whom to trace and call in the event someone comes down with the virus. The same facial recognition technology that greeted you when you signed in kicks in here at the end. “We’re tracing an exposure event or an outbreak, so we’ll want to know precisely when someone was in the building,” Su explained. “We have the contact information from that individual’s profile so that the facility manager is able to contact them and mandate them to self-isolate.”

Technology with legs

Great, but with vaccines rolling out and herd immunity apparently imminent isn’t all this talk about facial recognition, COVID questionnaires and contact tracing rather redundant? No, Su replied. Once people are vaccinated and can walk into a building confident they’re protected from COVID-19, demand for his technology will increase. “After this whole pandemic people with a greater understanding of viral infections will think `Not only do I not want COVID-19 in my system, I don’t want to be infected by influenza or any other virus.’”

“Number two we know talking to doctors and nursing homes that seniors were vulnerable even before COVID-19 to things like flu and other viral outbreaks,” said Su. “We think COVID-19 has enabled us to establish a system to improve the quality of care at our seniors’ homes, hospitals and long-term care facilities.”

The full cycle testing and notification system is ultimately intended for Canadian businesses as well as essential service providers. An intelligent data management system that enables facility managers to remotely monitor people entering their work sites and perform the entry triage screening will allow facilities to save on operational costs even in a post-pandemic world, Su said.

His optimism seems borne out by Canada’s National Research Council, the Natural Science and Engineering Research Council and Ontario Centres for Excellence, each of which has funded the system’s development. By how much, Su is not saying. He’s more open about its cost to clients which he puts at CA$3,000 (US$2,100), plus a CA$220 (US$170) per month servicing fee.