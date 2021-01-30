BioWorld - Saturday, January 30, 2021
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

MDMA’s Leahey: CMS should move cautiously on redefinition of reasonable and necessary

Jan. 29, 2021
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) had packaged a proposal to redefine the term “reasonable and necessary” along with the proposal to cover FDA-designated breakthrough devices, but ultimately punted on the definitional question until the end of this year. Mark Leahey, president and CEO of the Medical Device Manufacturers Association (MDMA), told BioWorld that it may be just as well that the agency didn’t expeditiously push through the reasonable and necessary question because of the enormous complexity of the proposal.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory U.S. CMS FDA