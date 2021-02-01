Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd. could receive an aggregate $1.1 billion from Coherus Biosciences Inc. to develop and commercialize Junshi’s anti-PD-1 antibody toripalimab in the U.S. and Canada. The deal, powered by Coherus’ core biosimilar business, is designed to steer the company into the business of immuno-oncology. It is taking the capital and developmental funding it planned for developing biosimilar candidate Eylea, CHS-2020, and focusing the money on the new toripalimab monotherapy and combinations program.

In a conference call with investors, Dennis Lanfear, Coherus’ CEO, said the company had penciled in roughly $200 million in R&D costs for developing Eylea, including money for phase III clinical trials over the next two years.

“It really is a question of using our dollars to approach, say, a $30 billion product opportunity as opposed to a $4 billion or $5 billion product opportunity,” Lanfear added.

Toripalimab is approved in China for second-line treatment of unresectable or metastatic melanoma. Coherus said it expects to file a BLA in the U.S. this year for treating nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

“Most notable about this deal is that Coherus is making its foray into novel oncology assets, breaking away from its strategy of being a pure-play biosimilars business,” wrote Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed. “Investors have for some time now speculated if Coherus would move into novel oncology assets, so while news, it's not totally unexpected. It may take some time to develop this portion of the business into street models, but the street should interpret this as a positive and potentially start assigning a higher multiple to revenue over time.”

Redwood City, Calif.-based Coherus’ stock (NASDAQ:CHRS) shares rose dramatically soon after the market opened but had settled to a half-percentage point rise within the hour.

Coherus is paying Junshi $150 million up front for the exclusive rights in the U.S. and Canada, options in the territories to Junshi’s anti-TIGIT antibody and its engineered IL-2 cytokine plus certain negotiation rights to two undisclosed preclinical immuno-oncology drug candidates.

Coherus will also pay Junshi Biosciences a 20% royalty on toripalimab’s net sales of and up to an aggregate $380 million in one-time payments for milestones, including up to $290 million for hitting certain sales thresholds.

The option exercise fee for each of the anti-TIGIT antibody and the IL-2 cytokine is $35 million per program.

Coherus will pay Junshi an 18% royalty on net sales and for each option program plus up to an aggregate $255 million in milestones, including up to $170 million in sales thresholds.