BioWorld - Tuesday, February 2, 2021
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Coherus surges into immuno-oncology with $1.1B Junshi deal

Feb. 1, 2021
By Lee Landenberger
No Comments
Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd. could receive an aggregate $1.1 billion from Coherus Biosciences Inc. for the rights to develop and commercialize Junshi’s anti-PD-1 antibody toripalimab in the U.S. and Canada. The deal is powered by Coherus’ core biosimilar business and is designed to steer the company into the business of immuno-oncology.
BioWorld Deals and M&A Biosimilar Immuno-oncology