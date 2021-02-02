Alopecia program takes center stage at Concert after schizophrenia failure

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scratching further work on CTP-692 after the deuterated form of D-serine missed the primary endpoint in a phase II study in schizophrenia. The news sent shares of Concert (NASDAQ:CNCE) falling 28% Feb. 1 and shifts focus to the firm’s sole remaining clinical-stage program in the competitive alopecia areata space.