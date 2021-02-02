BioWorld - Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Alopecia program takes center stage at Concert after schizophrenia failure

Feb. 1, 2021
By Jennifer Boggs
Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scratching further work on CTP-692 after the deuterated form of D-serine missed the primary endpoint in a phase II study in schizophrenia. The news sent shares of Concert (NASDAQ:CNCE) falling 28% Feb. 1 and shifts focus to the firm’s sole remaining clinical-stage program in the competitive alopecia areata space.
