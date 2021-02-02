Regulatory front for Feb. 1, 2021

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
The latest global regulatory news, changes and updates affecting medical devices and technologies, including: MITA unveils policy concerns for 2021; NRC seeks nominees for medical isotopes adcomm; Senators: More protection needed for genomic data; Veterans’ genomic data put at risk; DNA sequencing claims struck down.