BioWorld - Tuesday, February 2, 2021
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Kardium ups its game with $115M investment in atrial fibrillation ablation device

Feb. 1, 2021
By David Godkin
No Comments
TORONTO – Kardium Inc. has secured US$115 million in private money to accelerate commercial growth in Europe of a mapping and ablation system for atrial fibrillation (AF), and conduct a clinical study for FDA approval of the system. Led by Fidelity Management & Research Co. LLC, this funding tranche follows a US$40 million investment in Kardium in 2018 driven by T. Rowe Price Associates Inc., which also invested this time around.
BioWorld MedTech Financings Cardiovascular Canada