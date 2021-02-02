Illumina partners with Sequoia Capital China to launch genomics incubator in China

Illumina Inc. and Sequoia Capital China are collaborating to launch a startup ecosystem in China. The Sequoia Capital China Intelligent Healthcare Genomics Incubator, Powered by Illumina, will support life sciences startup companies in the field of genomics. Illumina for Startups will offer sequencing systems and reagents, lab space in China, and expertise. Sequoia Capital China will provide investment and business guidance.