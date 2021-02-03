U.S. Senators: More protection needed for genomic data

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Citing “troubling reports” about Beijing Genomics Institute’s (BGI) efforts to “exploit the pandemic to expand their reach within the United States,” Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) are calling on the U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Inspector General (OIG) to expand the scope of an ongoing audit aimed at better protecting Americans’ genomic data.