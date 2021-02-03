Regulatory front

U.S. Senators: More protection needed for genomic data

Citing “troubling reports” about Beijing Genomics Institute’s (BGI) efforts to “exploit the pandemic to expand their reach within the United States,” Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) are calling on the U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Inspector General (OIG) to expand the scope of an ongoing audit aimed at better protecting Americans’ genomic data.